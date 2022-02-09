Juan Martin del Potro beaten in emotional ATP Tour return as retirement looms

Juan Martin del Potro cast doubt over whether he will play at next week's Rio Open

Juan Martin del Potro's long-awaited ATP tour return ended in heartache in Buenos Aires after the Argentine lost to his friend and countryman Federico Delbonis.

Del Potro was playing his first match since March 2019 and took notice with a break of serve in the opening set of the Argentina Open match before ultimately falling 6-1 6-3 in an hour and 23 minutes.

The 2009 US Open champion needed to pause play while midway through the second set as he became overcome with emotion, prompting the crowd to chant sympathetically for the Olympic silver medallist.

The 33-year-old has suffered with knee problems and told fans on Saturday that this month's tournaments in Argentina and Brazil could be his last.

Del Potro hung his head band on the net after losing to Federico Delbonis

He hung his head band on the net afterwards in what the adoring home crowd and media interpreted as a final farewell.

Asked if fans would see him play again, Del Potro told reporters: "I don't know if it's going to happen, because the pain in my knee is very high.

"But I will keep doing a big effort to fix the knee, and if I get that, maybe I will have another chance to play."

In what was deemed to be his final match in front of his home crowd, Del Potro's mother, Patricia, was in the stands for the first time in his professional career to watch the former world No 3 play.

Other members of his family, former and current players were also among the spectators at the Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club.

Del Potro was unsure if fans would see him play again

"It's difficult to explain how I felt on the court," he said. "So many emotions.

"The atmosphere was crazy, the people were crazy, and I had one of my best ever matches in my career with the crowd."

With one of the game's heaviest forehands, Del Potro has won 22 ATP titles since turning professional in 2005, including his sole grand slam triumph in New York in 2009.

When asked after Tuesday's match if he could manage the Rio Open next week, a tearful Del Potro was unclear.

"I was planning on it," he said on court. "I gave everything until the last point and today I hope I can sleep without pain in my leg after two years.

"That is what I am going to try and do from tomorrow. It's very hard to play this sport with the discomfort I have. Today I have my whole life ahead of me and I want to live in peace."