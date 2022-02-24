Alexander Zverez fined $40k, loses prize money and ranking points after outburst in Mexican Open

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alexander Zverev was withdrawn from the Mexican Open after smashing the umpire's chair repeatedly with his racket (Pictures: Amazon Prime Video) Alexander Zverev was withdrawn from the Mexican Open after smashing the umpire's chair repeatedly with his racket (Pictures: Amazon Prime Video)

World No 3 Alexander Zverev has been fined $40,000 dollars, forfeited more than $30,000 in prize money and lost all of his rankings points from the Mexican Open after smashing the umpire's chair with his racket.

The German's outburst in Acapulco, which came after he and Brazilian doubles partner, Marcelo Melo, lost a match, led to him being kicked out of the tournament and he has now been fined the maximum amount by the ATP.

Zverev struck the chair of umpire Alessandro Germani four times, narrowly missing his leg on one occasion, and was also heard shouting expletives towards the official.

Zverev has been fined and docked all of his rankings points from the Mexican Open

The ATP said Zverev was fined $20,000 each for verbal abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct, the maximum penalty for each violation.

He has also lost his full prize money for singles and doubles of $31,570, while the ATP says it will further review the incident so Zverev could yet face further sanctions.

Zverev apologised on Wednesday for his actions in Mexico and has also said sorry to Germani privately.

"It is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behavior during and after the doubles match yesterday," Zverev said in an Instagram post.

Novak Djokovic says he understands the frustration a player can feel on the court but believes the right course of action was taken to disqualify Zverev

"I have privately apologized to the chair umpire because my outburst towards him was wrong and unacceptable, and I am only disappointed in myself. It just should not have happened and there is no excuse.

"I would also like to apologize to my fans, the tournament and the sport that I love.

"As you know, I leave everything on the court. Yesterday, I left too much. I am going to take the coming days to reflect - on my actions and how I can ensure that it will not happen again. I am sorry for letting you down."

Zverev won the ATP World Tour Finals in 2018 and 2021 and Olympic gold last year

An ATP statement read: "Following ATP's withdrawal of Alexander Zverev from this week's tournament in Acapulco due to unsportsmanlike conduct, the player has received the following on-site penalties; verbal abuse - 20,000 US dollars, unsportsmanlike conduct - 20,000 US dollars.

"This represents the maximum fine per each violation. Zverev also forfeits full prize money of 31,570 US dollars (singles and doubles), as well as all ATP rankings points from the event.

"A further review of the incident will now follow per ATP rules."

The 24-year-old was the winner of the ATP World Tour Finals in 2018 and 2021, gold medallist at last year's Olympics in Tokyo and runner-up at the 2020 US Open.