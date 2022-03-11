Novak Djokovic set for Monte Carlo ATP Masters entry ahead of French Open title defence

Novak Djokovic has entered next month's ATP Masters event in Monte Carlo

Novak Djokovic is aiming to kick off preparations for his French Open title defence next month at the ATP Masters event on clay at Monte Carlo.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner was unable to defend his Australian Open title in January after being deported from the country in a furore after being initially admitted to the tournament despite not being vaccinated against coronavirus.

The 34-year-old will also miss this month's ATP 1000 tournaments at Indian Wells and Miami, unable to enter the United States without a proof of vaccination.

But Monaco, where Djokovic resides, allows international travellers with a proof of recovery from Covid-19 in the last six months. Djokovic has said he tested positive for the virus for a second time in December.

"Novak will open his 2022 clay court season in Monte Carlo, where he won the Masters 1000 title twice, in 2013 and 2015," a post on his website said.

The Monte Carlo Masters, which runs from April 10 to 17, will be the second tournament in the 2022 season for Djokovic, who lost in the quarter-finals of the ATP 500 event in Dubai last month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Barry Cowan is not worried by Novak Djokovic’s lack of match fitness and believes he will be in the mix if he is allowed to play at the remaining Grand Slams in 2022 Barry Cowan is not worried by Novak Djokovic’s lack of match fitness and believes he will be in the mix if he is allowed to play at the remaining Grand Slams in 2022

France loosened its Covid-19 restrictions this month, with vaccine passports no longer mandatory as of March 14, opening the door for Djokovic to defend his title at Roland Garros. The major is scheduled to start in May.

Djokovic is currently ranked No 2 in the world after losing his world No 1 status to Daniil Medvedev last week.