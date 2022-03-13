Emma Raducanu knocked out of Indian Wells by Croatia's Petra Martic

Emma Raducanu's first appearance at Indian Wells was ended when she lost to Croatia's Petra Martic in three sets

Emma Raducanu has been knocked out of Indian Wells after losing her round-of-32 tie in three sets to Croatia's Petra Martic.

The British No 1, who was competing at the tournament for the first time, appeared to be on track for the last 16 after winning the opening set on a tiebreak, 7-3.

Martic hit back in the second set, taking it 6-4 to draw level and then went on to break her opponent's serve at the start of the decider.

Raducanu lost three games in a row against Martic after serving for the match

Raducanu appeared to regain control and served for the match at 5-4 - only for the Croatian to win three games in a row and seal the 11th seed's fate.

Raducanu's first loss of serve came as early as the third game of the match, but she recovered to draw level at 3-3 and went on to triumph in the eventual tiebreak.

It looked as though that would provide the platform for the US Open champion to seize control, particularly when she broke Martic's serve early in the second set.

But Raducanu then surrendered two successive service games and the contest seemed to be tilting back in favour of the Croatian as she took an early lead in the third.

Martic had not beaten an opponent ranked in the top 20 since 2019

Martic was unable to maintain that advantage, however, and Raducanu's break to make it 5-4 gave her the opportunity to serve for the match.

Yet the opportunity was squandered - and Martic went on to win the first of two match points on her opponent's serve, wrapping up a 7-5 set victory and a meeting with world No 28 Liudmila Samsonova in the next round.

Raducanu, meanwhile, must attempt to put her patchy form behind her as she prepares to compete in the Miami Open later this month.