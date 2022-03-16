All Grand Slams will trial final set 10-point tie-breaks this year

Roland Garros will be the first Grand Slam to implement the new trial

First-to-10 tie-breaks will conclude the final sets of all four Grand Slam tournaments with immediate effect, the Grand Slam Board has announced.

Under this new trial, if the score reaches 6-6 in the final set, the match winner(s) will be the first player(s) to win 10 points with an advantage of two or more points.

It will apply to all Grand Slams across qualifying, men's singles and doubles, women's singles and doubles, wheelchair and junior events in singles, and will commence at the 2022 edition of Roland Garros from May 22.

Previously at the French Open, all matches continued until a player secured a two-game lead in the decider.

The Grand Slam Board announced the news on Wednesday by releasing a statement in behalf of the Australian Open, French Open and US Open and Wimbledon Championship.

"The Grand Slam Board's decision is based on a strong desire to create greater consistency in the rules of the game at the Grand Slams, and thus enhance the experience for the players and fans alike," the statement said.

"This trial, which has been approved by the Rules of Tennis Committee governed by the ITF, will apply to all Grand Slams across qualifying, men's singles and doubles, women's singles and doubles, wheelchair and junior events in singles, and will commence at the 2022 edition of Roland Garros."

The Grand Slam Board plan to review the trial during the course of a full Grand Slam year, in consultation with the WTA, ATP and ITF, before applying for any permanent rule change.