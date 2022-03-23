Ashleigh Barty: Petra Kvitova, Simona Halep, Andy Murray pay tribute following world No 1's retirement announcement

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player World No 1 Ashleigh Barty says her retirement from professional tennis at 25 felt right after winning at Wimbledon changed her perspective World No 1 Ashleigh Barty says her retirement from professional tennis at 25 felt right after winning at Wimbledon changed her perspective

Tributes have been paid to Ashleigh Barty from the world of tennis and beyond following the world No 1's shock decision to retire from the sport.

The reigning Australian Open and Wimbledon champion made the announcement with a video posted on her Instagram account, bringing to an end a career which has seen her win three Grand Slams and earn over $23m (£17.39m) in prize money at the age of 25.

Two-time Grand Slam winners Petra Kvitova and Simona Halep were among the fellow players to laud Barty and send their best wishes as the Australian moves into the next phase of her life.

"Ash, I have no words ... actually you are showing your true class leaving tennis in this beautiful way," Kvitova wrote on her Twitter account.

"I am so happy I could share the court with you.. tennis will never be the same without you! I admire you as a player and a person.. wishing you only the best!"

Halep, meanwhile, wondered if there would be another switch of sports for Barty, who had a stint playing cricket for Brisbane Heat in the Women's Big Bash League while taking a break from tennis in 2015 and is a four-handicap golfer.

"Ash, what can I say, you know I have tears right?" Halep posted on her Twitter account. "My friend, I will miss you on tour.

"You were different, and special, and we shared some amazing moments. What's next for you? Grand Slam champion in golf?!"

Other players to send tributes to Barty following her retirement announcement included compatriot Daria Saville and world No 8 Karolina Pliskova.

"So much respect for you Ash!" Saville wrote. "Your whole career you've done it your way! Always followed your heart and I hope you keep doing this!"

Pliskova added: "Congrats on an incredible career Ash. It was a privilege to share a court with you. Wishing you all the best in your next chapter, @ashbarty. You will be missed."

Ashleigh Barty career timeline April 2000: Begins playing tennis at age four in at the West Brisbane Tennis Centre with coach Jim Joyce. April 2010: Turns professional aged just 14 and reaches semi-finals in only her second tournament. July 2011: Defeats Irina Khromacheva in the girls singles final at Wimbledon 7-5 7-6. September 2014: Announces she is going on hiatus from tennis as she takes up cricket and signs with Brisbane Heat for the inaugural Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season in 2015. February 2016: Announces she is returning to professional tennis at the end of the WBBL season, explaining the success she achieved so early in her career had overwhelmed her and caused her to take a step back. February 2017: Wins her first WTA title at the Malaysian Open and rises to No. 17 in the world. June 2019: Becomes the first Australian woman in 46 years to win the French Open after defeating Marketa Vongdrousova 6-1 6-3. July 2021: Beats Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7 6-3 to become the first Australian woman to win Wimbledon in 41 years. January 2022: Beats American Danielle Collins 6-3 7-6 (7-2) to win the Australian Open title, becoming the first home player to win the event for 44 years.

Former world No 1 Tracy Austin is in no doubt Barty will be missed on the court and praised her approach to her sport and life in general.

"Happy for you, @ashbarty to go out on your terms but the tennis world will miss a great champion," Austin wrote.

"Love your elegant, athletic style of play and have always been impressed with the way you handle yourself on and off the court. Enjoy the next chapter."

It was a view echoed by Britain's former men's No 1 Andy Murray, who simply wrote: "Happy for @ashbarty, gutted for tennis. What a player."

Women's Tennis Association (WTA) CEO Steve Simon hailed Barty's contribution to the sport and wished her well for the future.

"With her accomplishments at the Grand Slams, WTA Finals and reaching the pinnacle ranking of No 1 in the world, she has clearly established herself as one the great champions of the WTA," Simon said.

"We wish Ash only the very best and know that she will continue to be a tremendous ambassador for the sport of tennis as she embarks on this new chapter of her life. We will miss her."

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley admitted his surprise at Barty's retirement announcement having been there to witness her become the first home player for 44 years to win the Australian Open in January, but expects her to excel in whatever she pursues next.

Barty celebrated winning the Australian Open in January

"One of the highlights in my career was standing next to her after she won and I never would have thought that three months later we would have been having this conversation about Ash retiring," Tiley told Sky News Australia.

"It's once in a lifetime that someone like Ash comes along. But whatever she does, she's going to achieve great things and we respect her decision."

Away from tennis, Australia prime minister Scott Morrison paid tribute to Barty, who is of Indigenous descent, citing her as an inspirational figure for so many people.

"I particularly want to say 'thank you' to you, Ash, for inspiring a generation of young people and particularly a generation of young Indigenous people in this country," Morrison said.

"None of us will forget, of course, the triumphant win in Wimbledon and none of us will ever forget that incredible comeback down there at the Australian Open this year, which once again showed everybody what you can do when you really apply yourself."