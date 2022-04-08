Boris Becker found guilty of four charges under Insolvency Act

Boris Becker will now await sentencing on April 29

Boris Becker has been found guilty at Southwark Crown Court of four charges under the Insolvency Act and acquitted of further 20 counts relating to his 2017 bankruptcy.

Becker, who was supported throughout the trial by his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, was declared guilty of charges including removal of property, two counts of failing to disclose estate and concealing debt.

He was bailed ahead of sentencing on April 29.

Becker was declared bankrupt on June 21 2017 over an unpaid loan of more than £3m on his estate in Mallorca, Spain. He had been accused of hiding millions of pounds worth of assets, including two Wimbledon trophies, to avoid paying his debts.

The German national, who has lived in the UK since 2012, claimed he had cooperated with trustees tasked with securing his assets, even offering up his wedding ring, and had acted on expert advice.