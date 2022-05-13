Novak Djokovic records 999th win of career to reach Rome semi-finals

Novak Djokovic produced stunning tennis to beat his opponent

Five-time champion Novak Djokovic progressed to the semi-finals of the Italian Open with a straight-sets victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime in Rome - the 999th match win of the Serbian's career.

The world No 1, who last won the tournament in 2020, continued preparations for the French Open by triumphing 7-5 7-6 (7-1) against his Canadian opponent.

Djokovic will face Casper Ruud for a place in the final after the Norwegian overcame Denis Shapovalov 7-6 (9-7) 7-5 earlier on Friday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will meet 2017 winner Alexander Zverev in the other semi-final following their respective victories over home favourite Jannik Sinner and Chilean Cristian Garin.

Tsitsipas won 7-6 (7-5) 6-2, with Zverev, who is ranked third, progressing 7-5 6-2.

In the women's draw, reigning champion Iga Swiatek set up a last four-meeting with third seed Aryna Sabalenka by defeating 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu.

Swiatek extended her winning streak to 26 matches thanks to a 7-6 (7-2) 6-0 success, while Belarusian Sabalenka battled back from a set down to beat American Amanda Anisimova 4-6 6-3 6-2.

Ons Jabeur also came from behind to go through, upsetting world number four Maria Sakkari 1-6 7-5 6-1.

The Madrid Open winner will next play Russian Daria Kasatkina, who led 6-4 3-2 against Jil Teichmann when her opponent retired due to a thigh injury.