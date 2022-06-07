Emma Raducanu sparks doubts over Wimbledon appearance after injury retirement in Nottingham

Raducanu was just 33 minutes into her return to grass since last year's Wimbledon when she was forced to retire

Emma Raducanu has sparked doubts over her fitness for Wimbledon after retiring from the Nottingham Open with injury.

The teenager needed a medical timeout in the early stages of her clash with Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic after suffering a problem to her left side as her injury problems continue.

She received treatment and took painkillers in an attempt to carry on, but had to pull out of the match trailing 4-3 in the first set - the third time she has had to do so since winning the US Open in September.

Speaking after her retirement, Raducanu said she will need a scan to find out the extent of the injury and has "no idea" whether she will be fit for Wimbledon.

"The first game an absolute freak. I think I pulled something, I am not really sure what exactly happened," she said.

"I have just come off court, an absolute freak injury.

"I don't know what I could have done more about it. That is it.

"I need to get a scan first. I am not going to 'Google doctor' myself. I will get it checked out. Then we will see from there.

"I have no idea (about Wimbledon). It could have just seized up and gone into spasm and then it is really bad for a few days.

"I have no idea. I cannot diagnosis myself. I will get it checked out."

Raducanu's injury woes: 2022 January: Blister on her finger leads to defeat in Australian Open February: Retires from first-round match in Guadalajara and withdraws from WTA event with leg problem March: Beaten in first-round at Indian Wells whilst suffering with a stiff back April: Blister on her foot leads to defeat in Billie Jean King Cup May: Withdraws from Italian Open with back pain June: Retires from Nottingham Open with possible side strain

The British No 1 insisted this problem was not connected to her recent back issue and says she cannot "catch a break".

"I am trying to keep that positive mindset that I have been having," she added.

"I have prepared really well for this tournament. I was feeling good, comfortable and I think even when I was out there, there were signs I was happy with playing more aggressively and stuff. It is just a shame.

"I am obviously disappointed and it is really bad luck. Sometimes I feel like I have been putting really bad work in and it is almost like you just want to catch a break but I haven't really.

"That's out of my control, but right now all I can focus on is what I am doing and I think I am doing a lot of good work. I just need to trust that it will come and right now it is happening for a reason and I am exactly where I need to be."

The Nottingham Open marked her first match in the UK since her historic run to the fourth round at Wimbledon last year, which she followed up with a memorable victory at Flushing Meadows.

The retirement will raise further questions about her fitness as she continues to struggle with the physical demands of life on the WTA Tour.

