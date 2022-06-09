Andy Murray reaches quarter-finals in Stuttgart and will now face Stefanos Tsitsipas

Andy Murray will face top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals of the BOSS Open in Stuttgart

Andy Murray defeated seventh seed Alexander Bublik in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals of the BOSS Open in Stuttgart and will now face Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Murray, 35, followed his two-set victory over Australia's Christopher O'Connell on Tuesday with another on Thursday, seeing off Kazakh player Bublik 6-3 7-6 (7-4).

The Brit will meet top seed Tsitsipas in the last eight after the Greek player overcame Swiss qualifier Dominic Stricker 6-3 6-4.

Murray dropped serve twice in succession in the second set against Bublik, but saved two set points at 5-2 down and another two games later before winning five of the last six points in the tie-break.

Murray said afterwards: "[Bublik] is predictable in his unpredictability. You're prepared for some amazing shots and then maybe some loose games.

"He played some amazing stuff for five or six games in the second set and everything was coming off.

"I was getting a bit frustrated but I kept fighting, held a tough game at 5-2 and then I thought I played well through to the finish."

Murray has extended his winning record to 3-1 against Bublik, with three of those matches coming this season.

The Brit beat Bublik in Rotterdam before losing to his opponent at Indian Wells.

Murray is also scheduled to play next week's event at Queen's Club, a tournament he has previously won on five occasions (2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016) before Wimbledon starts on June 27.

