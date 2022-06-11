Andy Murray to play Lorenzo Sonego in first round of Cinch Championship at Queen's

Andy Murray is a five-time winner at Queen's

Andy Murray will play Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in the first round of the Cinch Championship at Queen's, which starts on Monday.

The British No 3 will be bidding for his fifth tournament win as he continues his preparations for next month's Wimbledon.

British No 1 Cameron Norrie, the third seed, takes on Bulgaria's former Wimbledon semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov and second-ranked Briton Dan Evans faces defending champion Matteo Berrettini.

Ryan Peniston, the British No 7, has been handed a tough opening-round draw as he plays top seed and French Open runner-up Casper Ruud.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andy Murray produced a vintage display against top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the semi-finals of the Stuttgart Open Andy Murray produced a vintage display against top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the semi-finals of the Stuttgart Open

British No 5 Liam Broady faces Croatia's seventh seed Marin Cilic in his first-round match.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka will play American Frances Tiafoe and Canada's sixth seed Denis Shapovalov faces another American, Tommy Paul.

The winner will pocket just over £340,000 and the runner-up close to £184,000 out of a total prize fund of £1.84m.

First-round draw:

(1) C Ruud (Nor) vs R Peniston (Gbr)

F Cerundolo (Arg) vs P Martinez (Esp)

J Brooksby (USA) vs F Krajinovic (Srb)

Qualifier vs (5) D Schwartzman (Arg)

(4) T Fritz (USA) vs J Draper (Gbr)

Qualifier vs Qualifier

L Musetti (Ita) vs A Bublik (Kaz)

L Broady (Gbr) vs (7) M Cilic (Cro)

(8) R Opelka (USA) vs A de Minaur (Aus)

A Ramos-Vinolas (Esp) vs A Davidovich Fokina (Esp)

Qualifier vs B van de Zandschulp (Ned)

G Dimitrov (Bul) vs (3) C Norrie (Gbr)

(6) D Shapovalov (Can) vs T Paul (USA)

F Tiafoe (USA) vs S Wawrinka (Sui)

A Murray (Gbr) vs L Sonego (Ita)

D Evans (Gbr) vs (2) M Berrettini (Ita)

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android