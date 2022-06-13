Queen's Club: Cameron Norrie bows out as Jack Draper triumphs at cinch Championships

Cameron Norrie took the first set against Grigor Dimitrov but the Bulgarian fought back to win

British No 1 Cameron Norrie fell at the first hurdle in the cinch Championships as he lost in three sets to Grigor Dimitrov at Queen's Club.

World No 11 Norrie, seeded third, came to Queen's on the back of a fine clay-court season and hoping to go one better than last year when he lost in the final to Matteo Berrettini.

But despite taking a tight first set after a tie-break, Norrie was immediately pegged back by experienced Bulgarian Dimitrov, the 2014 champion.

Norrie had break points in the deciding set but failed to capitalise and it was former world No 3 Dimitrov who took his chances to wrap up a 6-7 (2-7) 6-1 6-4 victory.

Dimitrov beat Feliciano Lopez in the 2014 final

Norrie will now turn his attention to the doubles competition, having teamed up with Australian Alex De Minaur, before heading to Eastbourne to get in some more grass-court practice ahead of Wimbledon.

The 26-year-old said: "It just came down to a couple of points. He served really well. He played better than me. He likes these conditions.

"I honestly felt I played a great match. I was frustrated with a couple of uncharacteristic backhand errors and had a pretty easy backhand volley to hold. But he played good.

"That is the best he's played against me. He didn't give me anything. It's the third time and he didn't serve like that.

"Credit to him. Was it 18 aces? It felt like more and he did a good job of managing his serve. I only had one game really as a chance and it was impressive from him, but I was happy with my level today."

Draper: I don't fear anyone

British youngster Jack Draper had earlier scored the biggest win of his career by beating world No 14 Taylor Fritz.

The 20-year-old, back at the scene of his first ATP Tour win, against Jannik Sinner last year, surged past American Fritz 6-3 6-2 to reach the second round.

After a hugely impressive display of powerful hitting, Draper sealed his first win over a top-20 player with a second-serve ace.

Jack Draper is through to the second round of the cinch Championships

Draper, now one of four British men inside the world's top 100, said: "We're in a really good place now.

"I think it is always something that just goes through my head when I play against anyone - they have two arms, two legs, they are normal human beings so they feel the nerves, they feel the pressure.

"I think at this stage I'm a bit of an underdog going in as well, so I feel like I should have no fear and I should go out and play to win.

"I am not overawed by any person I'm playing against, I try to do my best and see how it goes."

Wild card Liam Broady completed the British contingent on day one at Queen's and took former Wimbledon finalist Marin Cilic to three sets, the 28-year-old eventually slipping to a 6-1 4-6 7-5 defeat.

