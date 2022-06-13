Andy Murray out of this week's cinch Championships at Queen's Club due to injury

Andy Murray has been forced to pull out of this week's cinch Championships at Queen's Club due to the abdominal injury he suffered in Stuttgart.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, who is a five-time champion at the tournament held in west London, underwent a scan on Monday which showed a strain to his left abdomen.

However, the former world No 1 is hopeful of being able to step up his preparations for Wimbledon next week.

Murray enjoyed a run to the Stuttgart Open final where he suffered the abdominal injury

Murray suffered the injury during a three-set defeat by Matteo Berrettini in the final of the Stuttgart Open on Sunday.

He said: "After having a scan this afternoon, an abdominal injury means I won't be fit to compete at Queen's this year.

"The tournament means a lot to me and it's disappointing not to compete, especially after playing some good matches on the grass already."

Rather than get some more matches under his belt this week, Murray is now likely to play an exhibition event at Hurlingham towards the end of next week in a blow to his preparations for the All England Club.

But British No 2 Dan Evans believes Murray's absence from Queen's should not hamper his Wimbledon bid.

"It's never easy for people to be injured, especially this time of year. It's not ideal," said Evans.

"In Andy's case, if anybody knows how to prepare himself for Wimbledon, it's him.

"I don't think if he plays this week or next week, in my opinion it wouldn't matter for his preparations as long as he can prepare. If he can still play tennis in a week or so, I think he'll be OK. So in that sense, it's not ideal, but it's not the end of the world for him."

Tournament Director Luiz Carvalho said: "Obviously it's extremely sad that Andy won't be able to play here this year. Everyone at the cinch Championships wishes him a speedy recovery. We look forward to welcoming him back next year."

Murray, 35, last won a title on grass at Wimbledon in 2016 while his last ATP Tour triumph came in Antwerp in 2019. He has two weeks to recover before Wimbledon gets underway on June 27.

