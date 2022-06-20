Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage advance in Eastbourne but Heather Watson knocked out

Harriet Dart came through a three-setter against Madison Brengle

Jodie Burrage and Harriet Dart secured first-round victories at the Rothesay International Eastbourne.

Ilkley Trophy runner-up Burrage fought back from a set and 5-3 down to beat top-100 player Petra Martic 3-6 7-5 6-3 and book an encounter with top seed Paula Badosa,

Dart also lost the first set against Madison Brengle but rallied to win 3-6 6-1 6-4 and earn a second-round meeting with 10th seed Jil Teichmann.

Heather Watson was unable to join her compatriots in the second round as she suffered a 7-6 6-4 defeat to Rebecca Marino in the battle of the lucky losers.

Both Watson and Marino had fallen at the final hurdle in qualifying but got a late call into the main draw for the final WTA event before Wimbledon.

In the men's tournament, Jack Draper beat Jenson Brooksby 6-2 6-2 - the Briton did not face a single break point - and will now face fourth seed Diego Schwartzman in the quarter-finals.

Dan Evans is in action on Tuesday, against Adrian Mannarino

Dan Evans, the British number two, will begin his Eastbourne campaign on Tuesday when he faces Adrian Mannarino.

The recent winner at Nottingham only made a late decision to play the ATP 250 tournament after his early exit at Queen's last week.

Top seed Cameron Norrie, who received a bye into the second round, will play on Wednesday and could meet Evans in the last eight.

Jay Clarke missed out on the chance to take on Norrie after he lost 6-1 6-3 to Brandon Nakashima.

