Wimbledon seeds 2022: Novak Djokovic No 1 in Daniil Medvedev's absence, Cam Norrie and Emma Raducanu in top 10

Novak Djokovic is the defending champion but recently lost his world number one status to Daniil Medvedev, who is banned from Wimbledon; Cameron Norrie is ninth in the men's seedings, while US Open champion Emma Raducanu is 10th in the women's singles draw; Dan Evans is seeded 29th

Last Updated: 21/06/22 5:39pm

Novak Djokovic has won the last three editions of Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic has won the last three editions of Wimbledon

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will head into next week's tournament as the men's top seed with Russian world number one Daniil Medvedev banned from taking part while Germany's second-ranked Alexander Zverev is out injured.

Organisers of the grass-court Grand Slam have banned players from Russia and Belarus from playing at this year's Wimbledon following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Zverev had surgery on torn ligaments in his right ankle this month after he was forced to retire from his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, who was unable to defend his 2021 Australian Open title and the 2,000 ranking points he earned due to his non-vaccinated status against Covid-19, recently lost his world number one spot to Medvedev.

The Serbian, who has won the last three editions of the grass-court major, will slip further down the rankings after Wimbledon as he will lose another 2,000 points with the ATP and WTA stripping the tournament of points.

The absence of Medvedev and Zverev means Nadal, who is halfway through a possible calendar year Slam after winning the Australian and French Open titles, to be seeded second.

It also results in Djokovic and Nadal finding themselves in different halves of the draw and they cannot face each other until the men's final on July 10. The duo met in this year's Roland Garros quarter-final where the Spaniard triumphed.

Britain has two players in the top 10 seeds at their home major with Cameron Norrie ninth, while US Open champion Emma Raducanu is 10th in the absence of Belarussian Aryna Sabalenka.

Men's British number two Dan Evans will be seeded 29th, with Andy Murray among the unseeded Britons playing at SW19.

Emma Raducanu is the ninth seed in the women's singles draw
Emma Raducanu is the ninth seed in the women's singles draw

Poland's world number one Iga Swiatek will be the women's top seed with Estonian Annett Kontaveit the number two.

Wimbledon organisers had previously used a computer-based system favouring results on grass courts in the previous two years to determine the seedings but from the 2021 edition seedings mirror the world rankings.

Wimbledon men's seeds

  1. Novak Djokovic
  2. Rafael Nadal
  3. Casper Ruud
  4. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  5. Carlos Alcaraz
  6. Felix Auger-Aliassime
  7. Hubert Hurkacz
  8. Matteo Berrettini
  9. Cameron Norrie
  10. Jannik Sinner
  11. Taylor Fritz
  12. Diego Schwartzman
  13. Denis Shapovalov
  14. Marin Cilec
  15. Reilly Opelka
  16. Pedro Carreno Busta
  17. Roberto Bautista Agut
  18. Grigor Dimitrov
  19. Gael Monfils
  20. Alex de Minaur
  21. John Isner
  22. Botic van de Zandschulp
  23. Nikoloz Basilashvili
  24. Frances Tiafoe
  25. Holger Rune
  26. Miomir Kecmanovic
  27. Filip Krajinovic
  28. Lorenzo Sonego
  29. Dan Evans
  30. Jenson Brooksby
  31. Tommy Paul
  32. Sebastian Baez

Wimbledon women's seeds

  1. Iga Swiatek
  2. Anett Kontaveit
  3. Ons Jabeur
  4. Paula Badosa
  5. Maria Sakkari
  6. Karolina Pliskova
  7. Danielle Collins
  8. Jessica Pegula
  9. Garbine Muguruza
  10. Emma Raducanu
  11. Coco Gauff
  12. Jelena Ostapenko
  13. Barbora Krejcikova
  14. Belinda Bencic
  15. Angelique Kerber
  16. Simona Halep
  17. Elena Rybakina
  18. Jil Teichmann
  19. Madison Keys
  20. Amanda Anisimova
  21. Camila Giorgi
  22. Martina Trevisan
  23. Beatriz Haddad Maia
  24. Elise Mertens
  25. Petra Kvitova
  26. Sorana Cirstea
  27. Yulia Putintseva
  28. Alison Riske
  29. Anhgelina Kalinina
  30. Shelby Rogers
  31. Kaia Kanepi
  32. Sara Sorribes Tormo

