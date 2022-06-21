Wimbledon seeds 2022: Novak Djokovic No 1 in Daniil Medvedev's absence, Cam Norrie and Emma Raducanu in top 10

Novak Djokovic has won the last three editions of Wimbledon

Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will head into next week's tournament as the men's top seed with Russian world number one Daniil Medvedev banned from taking part while Germany's second-ranked Alexander Zverev is out injured.

Organisers of the grass-court Grand Slam have banned players from Russia and Belarus from playing at this year's Wimbledon following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Zverev had surgery on torn ligaments in his right ankle this month after he was forced to retire from his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic, who was unable to defend his 2021 Australian Open title and the 2,000 ranking points he earned due to his non-vaccinated status against Covid-19, recently lost his world number one spot to Medvedev.

The Serbian, who has won the last three editions of the grass-court major, will slip further down the rankings after Wimbledon as he will lose another 2,000 points with the ATP and WTA stripping the tournament of points.

The absence of Medvedev and Zverev means Nadal, who is halfway through a possible calendar year Slam after winning the Australian and French Open titles, to be seeded second.

It also results in Djokovic and Nadal finding themselves in different halves of the draw and they cannot face each other until the men's final on July 10. The duo met in this year's Roland Garros quarter-final where the Spaniard triumphed.

Britain has two players in the top 10 seeds at their home major with Cameron Norrie ninth, while US Open champion Emma Raducanu is 10th in the absence of Belarussian Aryna Sabalenka.

Men's British number two Dan Evans will be seeded 29th, with Andy Murray among the unseeded Britons playing at SW19.

Emma Raducanu is the ninth seed in the women's singles draw

Poland's world number one Iga Swiatek will be the women's top seed with Estonian Annett Kontaveit the number two.

Wimbledon organisers had previously used a computer-based system favouring results on grass courts in the previous two years to determine the seedings but from the 2021 edition seedings mirror the world rankings.

Wimbledon men's seeds

Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Casper Ruud Stefanos Tsitsipas Carlos Alcaraz Felix Auger-Aliassime Hubert Hurkacz Matteo Berrettini Cameron Norrie Jannik Sinner Taylor Fritz Diego Schwartzman Denis Shapovalov Marin Cilec Reilly Opelka Pedro Carreno Busta Roberto Bautista Agut Grigor Dimitrov Gael Monfils Alex de Minaur John Isner Botic van de Zandschulp Nikoloz Basilashvili Frances Tiafoe Holger Rune Miomir Kecmanovic Filip Krajinovic Lorenzo Sonego Dan Evans Jenson Brooksby Tommy Paul Sebastian Baez

Wimbledon women's seeds

Iga Swiatek Anett Kontaveit Ons Jabeur Paula Badosa Maria Sakkari Karolina Pliskova Danielle Collins Jessica Pegula Garbine Muguruza Emma Raducanu Coco Gauff Jelena Ostapenko Barbora Krejcikova Belinda Bencic Angelique Kerber Simona Halep Elena Rybakina Jil Teichmann Madison Keys Amanda Anisimova Camila Giorgi Martina Trevisan Beatriz Haddad Maia Elise Mertens Petra Kvitova Sorana Cirstea Yulia Putintseva Alison Riske Anhgelina Kalinina Shelby Rogers Kaia Kanepi Sara Sorribes Tormo

