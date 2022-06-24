Andy Murray draws James Duckworth in Wimbledon opener, Emma Raducanu to play Alison van Uytvanck

Two-time champion Andy Murray will play James Duckworth in the first round of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, while fellow Brit Emma Raducanu will start her tournament against Alison van Uytvanck.

Murray has struggled with an abdominal injury leading up to the Grand Slam and his first test next week comes in the form of Australian world No 77 Duckworth.

Raducanu, the 10th seed, has also seen her grass-court preparation disrupted by a side strain - pulling out of Nottingham and being unfit for Eastbourne - but took her place in the draw on Friday and will face the unseeded Van Uytvanck.

Van Uytvanck is ranked 46th in the world and recently won the grass court 125 event in Italy.

