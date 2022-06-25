Petra Kvitova claims first Eastbourne win with victory over Jelena Ostapenko in Rothesay International final
Two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova controlled a one-sided Rothesay International final from the outset en route to triumphing 6-3 6-2 in just an hour and 16 minutes; Jelena Ostapenko had previously not dropped a set all week at Devonshire Park but produced an error-strewn display
Petra Kvitova clinched the Eastbourne singles title for the first time with a dominant straight-sets victory over defending champion Jelena Ostapenko at the Rothesay International.
Two-time Wimbledon winner Kvitova - a beaten finalist here in 2011 - controlled a one-sided encounter from the outset en route to triumphing 6-3 6-2 in just an hour and 16 minutes.
Eighth-seed Ostapenko had previously not dropped a set all week at Devonshire Park but struggled to deal with the Czech's booming serve and blistering forehand during an error-strewn display.
The victory for Kvitova brought a 29th career singles title and a big confidence boost ahead of a first-round Wimbledon meeting with Italian Jasmine Pasolini.
