Petra Kvitova claims first Eastbourne win with victory over Jelena Ostapenko in Rothesay International final

Petra Kvitova celebrates winning the first set against Jelena Ostapenko

Petra Kvitova clinched the Eastbourne singles title for the first time with a dominant straight-sets victory over defending champion Jelena Ostapenko at the Rothesay International.

Two-time Wimbledon winner Kvitova - a beaten finalist here in 2011 - controlled a one-sided encounter from the outset en route to triumphing 6-3 6-2 in just an hour and 16 minutes.

Eighth-seed Ostapenko had previously not dropped a set all week at Devonshire Park but struggled to deal with the Czech's booming serve and blistering forehand during an error-strewn display.

The victory for Kvitova brought a 29th career singles title and a big confidence boost ahead of a first-round Wimbledon meeting with Italian Jasmine Pasolini.

More to follow..

