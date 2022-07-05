Nick Kyrgios charged with assault and will appear in Canberra court in August

Australia's Nick Kyrgios will appear in court next month in Canberra.

Tennis player Nick Kyrgios has been charged with common assault in Australia.

The 27-year-old, who is competing at Wimbledon this month, is due to face the charge at the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court in Canberra on August 2.

A spokesperson for ACT Policing said: "ACT Policing can confirm a 27-year-old Watson man is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates court on the 2nd of August in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021."

Sky Sports News has contacted Kyrgios' lawyer in Australia.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

