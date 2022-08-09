Serena Williams takes first singles win for over a year at Nations Bank Open in Toronto

Serena Williams won her first singles match since last year's French Open with a first-round victory over world number 57 Nuria Parrizas Diaz in Toronto.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, whose long-awaited return from injury this year ended in an early exit at Wimbledon, won 6-3 6-4 in just under two hours at the National Bank Open.

It was the first time 40-year-old Williams, in only her second appearance of the year, had won a singles match since beating Danielle Collins at Roland Garros on June 4, 2021.

"I guess there's just a light at the end of the tunnel," Williams said afterwards, explaining her motivation to keep playing.

"I don't know, I'm getting closer to the light. Lately that's been it for me. I can't wait to get to that light."

"Mentally I feel I'm getting there. I'm not where I normally am and I'm not where I want to be.

"Physically I feel much better in practice, it's just like getting that to the court. But literally I'm the kind of person who it just takes one or two things and then it clicks. So I'm just waiting on that to click."

Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina also won her first match since her triumph at the All England Club, although she needed three hours to overcome Marie Bouzkova 7-5 6-7 6-1.