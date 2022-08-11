Nick Kyrgios shocks Daniil Medvedev at National Bank Open in Montreal as Jack Draper stuns Stefanos Tsitsipas

Nick Kyrgios continued his career best run of form by taking out world No 1 Daniil Medvedev at the National Bank Open in Montreal on Wednesday - a win that surprised everyone but the Australian.

Charged with confidence after his run to the Wimbledon final and victory in Washington last week, Kyrgios reacted with dismay at questions that suggested victory should mark some sort of career high.

"You guys are acting like I haven't beaten world number ones before or something," he told reporters in Montreal.

"I've done it before. I've beaten Medvedev before. I've beaten Roger (Federer), Novak (Djokovic), Rafa (Nadal).

"I didn't go out there thinking that he was world No 1. We played each other three times. He's beaten me once, I've beaten him twice.

"I executed well on big points today. I feel like my game and my confidence under pressure is at an all-time high. That's all I did really."

Medvedev was joined by three of the other top five seeds in making a second-round exit on Wednesday, opening up the draw at the US Open warm-up.

The lack of rankings points at Wimbledon this year means Kyrgios is still 37th in the world and unseeded in Montreal.

"It's just one match in the scheme of things," he said of the 6-7 (2-7) 6-4 6-2 win.

"This is not going to elevate my ranking into the top 10. It's just one match, so I need to get ready for the next one."

The next one is against compatriot Alex de Minaur in the last 16 on Thursday and Kyrgios said he would continue to give everything in the tune-up events rather than rest up for Flushing Meadows.

"I think it is the best way to live my life is to just go day by day, try to be a bit better every day," he said.

"I could go into the US Open, feel fresh, play someone on the day that is just too good. Then I'm going to regret not leaving it all out of the tank in Montreal, Cincinnati."

Kyrgios vs the top players Player Head2Head record Stefanos Tsitsipas 4-1 Alexander Zverev 4-3 Daniil Medvedev 3-1 Rafael Nadal 3-6 Novak Djokovic 2-1 Roger Federer 1-6

American Tommy Paul rallied to beat Spanish second seed Carlos Alcaraz 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 in another upset.

"Right now all I can say, it was the first time that I couldn't handle the pressure," said Alcaraz.

"I felt the pressure to be the number two seed in this kind of tournaments, number four in the world. It was the first time that I felt that pressure, and I couldn't handle it."

British youngster Draper claims first victory over top-10 player

Image: Britain's Jack Draper stunned Stefanos Tsitsipas in Montreal

Jack Draper defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim his first victory over a top 10 player as he became the third Briton to qualify for the third round in Canada.

Draper had to fight back from down a break in the second before he managed to wrap up the match 7-5 6-4 (7-4) just before 1am in Montreal.

World No 8 Tsitsipas was let down by his forehand and made 40 unforced errors throughout, with Draper taking on 17th seed Gael Monfils later on Thursday for a spot in the quarter-finals.

"This is why I put in all the hard work, for nights like this on stages like this," the 20-year-old said in an on-court interview.

"Last week, me and my coach probably were thinking we weren't even going to come here. We were going to maybe train a week, get a bit of confidence. But it paid off coming.

"He's at the top of the game for a reason, someone I've looked up to the last few years. It's just good to be out here and try to express myself on this stage."

British No 2 Dan Evans, meanwhile, shocked eighth-ranked Andrey Rublev to qualify for the tournament's last 16 for the first time.

The 6-4 6-4 victory against the Russian was Evans' fifth over a top-10 opponent, with the 32-year-old to next face 10th-seeded American Taylor Fritz.

Image: Cameron Norrie defeated Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets

Cameron Norrie will take on hometown hero Felix Auger-Aliassime for the second time in a week after the British No 1 defeated Botic van de Zandschulp in straight sets.

Norrie, who beat the Canadian on Saturday in the Abierto de Tenis Mifel semi-final for the first time in five meetings, moved through with a 6-1 6-2 effort against the Dutchman.

