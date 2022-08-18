Andy Murray on future retirement: Might 'just stop' playing rather than announce end to career

Andy Murray has admitted a fairytale end to his professional career may not be on the cards and he is unsure whether he would announce any retirement from the sport.

The 35-year-old suffered a second-round exit against fellow Briton Cameron Norrie at the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, where he won the opening set before struggling with missed chances and cramp during a three-set defeat in Cincinnati.

Serena Williams announced earlier this month she was "evolving away from the sport", although did not specifically set a retirement date, while Murray has yet to decide how he will handle the end of his career.

"There's part of it when you announce that you're retiring that I imagine psychologically it's quite difficult as well," Murray said. "There's a lot of pressure then I think as well.

"You want to perform and because it's the last couple of tournaments, probably the whole situation puts a lot of stress on the performance. I don't know, I don't really know to be honest.

"I don't know whether I would announce something or whether I would just stop and that would be it."

Murray has been hampered by injuries in recent seasons and previously considered retirement after hip surgery, but the three-time Grand Slam champion is not concerned about the location of where and when he eventually calls time on his career.

"When I had the injury problems a few years ago and didn't know whether I was going to be able to play, like what happened in Australia was kind of, you know maybe, always envisaged finishing my career in the UK or whatever," Murray added.

"But when I played that match against (Roberto) Bautista (Agut) like I said to my team, if that was it and I don't get to play again, I was more than happy with that being my last match. Because it was an amazing atmosphere, a great match.

"I fought right to the end, until I basically could hardly walk at the end and left everything out on the court. For me that would have been fine with how it finished."

