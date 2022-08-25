Novak Djokovic: Former world No 1 unable to travel to New York to compete at US Open

Novak Djokovic says he will not be able to travel to New York to compete at the US Open, the last Grand Slam of the year that begins next week.

Djokovic, who has chosen not to have a Covid-19 vaccine, will miss out on the tournament due to current US rules requiring travellers to show proof of full vaccination to board flights to and enter the country.

"Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open," Djokovic wrote on Twitter. "Good luck to my fellow players! I'll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again."

He was also unable to defend his Australian Open crown this year after being deported from the country over his vaccination status in January.

The Serb previously said he was prepared to miss Grand Slam tournaments that require participating players to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Djokovic was on the entry list for the tournament in New York before his social media post and the US Open's statement on Thursday mid-afternoon.

The US Open organisers said Djokovic's withdrawal had taken place ahead of the draw and they clarified the official seeding list is not determined until the draw is made.

Due to the qualifying tournament having already commenced, Djokovic's withdrawal resulted in a lucky loser being included in the draw.

Stacey Allaster, the US Open tournament director, said: "Novak is a great champion and it is very unfortunate that he will be unable to compete at the 2022 US Open, as he is unable to enter the country due to the federal government's vaccination policy for non-US citizens. We look forward to welcoming Novak back at the 2023 US Open."

After beating Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final on July 10, Djokovic said he would love to participate in the last Grand Slam tournament of the year at Flushing Meadows.

Around three weeks later he posted on social media he was holding out hope of getting the chance to play and wrote: "I am preparing as if I will be allowed to compete, while I await to hear if there is any room for me to travel to US. Fingers crossed!"

The draw for the competition, without Djokovic in it, will take place later on Thursday and plays starts on Monday.

McEnroe: Djokovic missing out over Covid vaccine status and travel rules would be 'a joke'

Image: Djokovic first took part in the US Open in 2005 and has won the title three times

Earlier in the week, the four-time US Open winner John McEnroe said it would be "a joke" if Djokovic was unable to compete at Flushing Meadows due to his Covid vaccination status.

"I don't think it's fair," McEnroe told reporters on Tuesday. "I think it's a joke.

"I would have had the vaccine and gone and played but he's got very strong beliefs and you have to respect that.

"At this point, in the pandemic, we're two-and-a-half years in, I think people in all parts of the world know more about it, and the idea that he can't travel here to play, to me is a joke."

Image: Nadal will take part in this year's US Open and could extend his lead over Djokovic in terms of major titles won

Rafael Nadal claimed victory in the tournament in Melbourne to move clear of Djokovic and Roger Federer with his 21st major title. Nadal went on to add another Grand Slam title to his tally at the French Open, keeping him ahead of Djokovic, who won Wimbledon last month.

When asked if Djokovic's chances of finishing above his rivals in terms of Grand Slam victories were being affected by his absences from major tournaments, McEnroe said: "That's the question that we all want to know the answer to.

"Obviously, Rafa Nadal has benefited from that. If a guy has won the Australian Open eight or nine times, you would think [Djokovic blew] a chance in a way.

"These three guys are already above everyone else. Rafa was able to pull off a miraculous win that not many people expected in Australia. Novak got there at Wimbledon and then Rafa got hurt."

