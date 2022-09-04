US Open: Rafael Nadal breezes into fourth round; Andrey Rublev survives five-set epic, plays Cameron Norrie next

Rafael Nadal's pursuit of a third Grand Slam title of the year and 23rd of his illustrious career continued as he swept aside Richard Gasquet in straight sets to reach the fourth round of the US Open.

The Spaniard - who won the Australian and French Open earlier this year before withdrawing from Wimbledon ahead of his semi-final against Nick Kyrgios - beat Gasquet 6-0 6-1 7-5 at Flushing Meadows to extend his career record against the Frenchman to 18-0.

Nadal will now face America's Frances Tiafoe, who defeated Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 7-6 6-4 6-4 in their third-round meeting in New York.

Nadal is looking to win his fifth US Open title, having previously triumphed in 2012, 2012, 2017 and in his previous appearance at the tournament in 2019.

The 36-year-old is joined in the last 16 by fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, with the teenager defeating American prospect Jenson Brooksby 6-3 6-3 6-3.

Alcaraz will face 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic next, while Andrey Rublev booked a meeting with Britain's Cameron Norrie after beating Denis Shapovalov in a final set tiebreak.

More to follow.

