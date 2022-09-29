Cameron Norrie books place in Korea Open quarter-finals with win over Kaichi Uchida

Cameron Norrie is through to the quarter-finals of the Korea Open after seeing off Kaichi Uchida 6-2 6-2.

The British No 1 took a little over an hour to see off Uchida in straight sets and progress into the last eight in Seoul.

Norrie, the No 2 seed for the tournament, now faces Jenson Brooksby in the quarter-finals as he aims for his third tournament win of the year.

America's Brooksby overcame Korean No 1 Kwon Soon-woo in their last-16 meeting, triumphing 6-3 6-4 over the home favourite.

Norrie has already won the Delray Beach Open and Lyon Open so far this year, and the Wimbledon semi-finalist's performances have seen him move into the top 10 in the ATP rankings for the first time.

The 27-year-old is now aiming for a strong finish to the season which would ensure he finishes in the top eight on the Race to Turin and qualifies for a place in November's ATP World Finals.