Dan Evans into European Open quarter-finals but Jack Draper beaten | Cam Norrie through in Stockholm

Dan Evans is into the quarter-finals of the European Open after a comfortable win over Constant Lestienne in Antwerp.

Evans, seeded fifth, needed only 75 minutes to dispatch the Frenchman 6-2 6-1 as he chases his first tour-level title of the season.

The 32-year-old won 82 per cent of his first-serve points and broke five times to take the win.

Jack Draper put up a brave fight against top seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland but fell 7-6 (5) 6-7 (5) 6-1 to the world No 11.

Elsewhere, it was a gruelling afternoon for Cameron Norrie at the Stockholm Open, but it ended in a 150th tour-level win for the 27-year-old.

He eventually overcame Aslan Karatsev 6-7 (8) 6-3 6-4 in a match which took more than three hours.

Image: Cam Norrie progressed in the Stockholm Open

"It was a tough match," Norrie said. "Every time Aslan was down, he raised his level and he really stole that first set from me.

"I had a couple of set points, and I didn't execute as well as I could have done in the tie-break.

"I stayed solid, and I was a bit frustrated in the third set but I managed to claw it back. I feel good and fresh."