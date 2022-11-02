Andy Murray says he will have to push himself harder in training following a disappointing Paris Masters exit

Andy Murray admits he has to do "exceptional things" to still compete on the ATP Tour with cramp and a dip in form ending the season on a sombre note for the former world No 1.

The Scot was stunned by Gilles Simon in the first round of the Paris Masters on Monday, 4-6 7-5 6-3, putting an end to his season.

Murray suffered from cramp in the second set, which left the former world No 1 baffled, despite the 35-year-old having suffered from the mystery issue before the US Open.

Murray admitted it was "concerning" sweat testing provided no conclusive answers to the problem which reoccurred on the Accor Arena court in Bercy, with the three-time Grand Slam champion refusing to blame his hip.

"Having that happen after a set and a half on an indoor court where it's not particularly hot is not really acceptable," Murray, who has struggled to regain top form since undergoing two hip surgeries, said.

"It's nothing to do with my hip. I just think the reality is I need to work harder. Obviously, there's certain things I can and can't do nowadays, I need to be a bit more careful with some of the training that I do.

"But I can certainly do more than what I have done and push myself harder than what I have done recently. What I'm trying to do is extremely hard. I need to do exceptional things to still compete."

Murray's 2022

Melbourne: Last 32



Sydney: Final (Lost to Aslan Karatsev)



Australia Open: Last 64



Rotterdam: Last 16



Doha: Last 16



Dubai: Last 16



Indian Wells: Last 64



Miami: Last 64



Madrid: Last 16



Surbiton: Semi-Finals



Stuttgart: Final (Lost to Matteo Berrettini)



Wimbledon: Last 64



Newport: Quarter-Finals



Washington: Last 64



Montreal: Last 64



Cincinnati: Last 32



US Open: Last 32



Gijon: Quarter-Finals



Basel: Last 64



Paris: Last 64



W-L: 26-19



Murray has risen to No 48 from 134th in the rankings this year and reached the finals in Sydney and Stuttgart in the first half of the season.

He said his dip in form in recent months could have been avoided by opting for a dedicated training stint instead of playing in Newport, Rhode Island immediately after Wimbledon.

"If I'm being completely honest, I don't think the last four or five months that that's necessarily been happening, since the issue sort of started in Newport, Washington time," Murray said.

"Maybe one of the mistakes that I made was like playing Newport. I could have done a training block there to get in the heat and prepare better for the summer."