Andy Murray says he will have to push himself harder in training following a disappointing Paris Masters exit

Andy Murray's season has come to an end following a disappointing Paris Masters exit to veteran Frenchman Gilles Simon; the Scot will now focus his attention on his fitness after suffering from cramp during his defeat, saying it was "not really acceptable"

Wednesday 2 November 2022 12:59, UK

Andy Murray of Great Britain during day 1 of the Rolex Paris Masters 2022, an ATP 1000 tennis event at Accor Arena in Bercy on October 31, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)
Image: Andy Murray's 2022 ended on a sombre note after he exited the Paris Masters with a disappointing defeat to Frenchman Gilles Simon

Andy Murray admits he has to do "exceptional things" to still compete on the ATP Tour with cramp and a dip in form ending the season on a sombre note for the former world No 1.

The Scot was stunned by Gilles Simon in the first round of the Paris Masters on Monday, 4-6 7-5 6-3, putting an end to his season.

Murray suffered from cramp in the second set, which left the former world No 1 baffled, despite the 35-year-old having suffered from the mystery issue before the US Open.

Maybe one of the mistakes that I made was like playing Newport. I could have done a training block there to get in the heat and prepare better for the summer
Andy Murray

Murray admitted it was "concerning" sweat testing provided no conclusive answers to the problem which reoccurred on the Accor Arena court in Bercy, with the three-time Grand Slam champion refusing to blame his hip.

"Having that happen after a set and a half on an indoor court where it's not particularly hot is not really acceptable," Murray, who has struggled to regain top form since undergoing two hip surgeries, said.

"It's nothing to do with my hip. I just think the reality is I need to work harder. Obviously, there's certain things I can and can't do nowadays, I need to be a bit more careful with some of the training that I do.

"But I can certainly do more than what I have done and push myself harder than what I have done recently. What I'm trying to do is extremely hard. I need to do exceptional things to still compete."

Murray's 2022


Melbourne: Last 32

Sydney: Final (Lost to Aslan Karatsev)

Australia Open: Last 64

Rotterdam: Last 16

Doha: Last 16

Dubai: Last 16

Indian Wells: Last 64

Miami: Last 64

Madrid: Last 16

Surbiton: Semi-Finals

Stuttgart: Final (Lost to Matteo Berrettini)

Wimbledon: Last 64

Newport: Quarter-Finals

Washington: Last 64

Montreal: Last 64

Cincinnati: Last 32

US Open: Last 32

Gijon: Quarter-Finals

Basel: Last 64

Paris: Last 64

W-L: 26-19

Murray has risen to No 48 from 134th in the rankings this year and reached the finals in Sydney and Stuttgart in the first half of the season.

He said his dip in form in recent months could have been avoided by opting for a dedicated training stint instead of playing in Newport, Rhode Island immediately after Wimbledon.

"If I'm being completely honest, I don't think the last four or five months that that's necessarily been happening, since the issue sort of started in Newport, Washington time," Murray said.

"Maybe one of the mistakes that I made was like playing Newport. I could have done a training block there to get in the heat and prepare better for the summer."

