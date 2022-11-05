Carlos Alcaraz to miss ATP Finals and Davis Cup with abdominal injury

Carlos Alcaraz will skip the ATP Finals and the Davis Cup Finals after picking up an abdominal injury at the Paris Masters, the world No 1 has confirmed.

Alcaraz is expected to be out for at least six weeks due to an "internal oblique muscle tear in the left abdominal wall", effectively ending his season.

"Unfortunately I won't make the ATP Finals or the Davis Cup Finals," he tweeted.

The Spaniard added: "It is tough and painful for me to miss these two events, which are so important to me, but all I can do is be positive and focus on my recovery. Thank you for the support!"

Alcaraz retired from his last-eight match with Holger Rune after having treatment on an abdominal muscle, retiring during

his second-set tie-break against the Dane, who was 3-1 up and had won the first set 6-3.

The 19-year-old opted to quit the match in a bid to be fit for the November 13-20 ATP Finals but the injury has effectively ended his season.

He will not recover in time to represent Spain at the Davis Cup Finals from November 25-December 5 either.

Image: Alcaraz won his maiden Grand Slam at the US Open

Alcaraz completes his season with an impressive 57-13 record, while also becoming the youngest world No 1 in the history of the ATP Rankings.

He won five tour-level titles, including his first two ATP Masters 1000 victories in Miami and Madrid and his first Grand Slam trophy at the US Open.

American Taylor Fritz, who is ninth in the ATP Race, is in line to take Alcaraz's spot at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin