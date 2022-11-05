Emma Raducanu calls time on her first full season on the WTA Tour

Emma Raducanu has given a thumbs up in a social media post announcing that she is officially calling time on her first full season on the WTA Tour.

A wrist injury put pay to her hopes of making the Great Britain team for next week's Billie Jean King Cup Finals in

Glasgow.

"That's it 22! on my own route, it's all part of this unique journey! Thumbs up to first year on tour," Raducanu said on Twitter.

The former US Open champion had hoped to be fit to lead Anne Keothavong's team in Scotland.

But she admitted defeat last week, dealing a blow to the British team's hopes in what was already a tough assignment.

After winning the US Open as a qualifier last year, Raducanu's first full pro season has been a struggle with an early first-round exit at the US Open and the second round of the other three Grand Slams. She has also dropped to 76th in the WTA rankings having broken into the top 10 in July.

Raducanu has struggled with injuries and has had a succession of changes to her coaching set-up, with Dmitry Tursunov the latest to part ways with the teenager.

However, she has scored notable wins over Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka and Sloane Stephens, as well as reaching the semi-finals of the Korea Open in Seoul.

Raducanu's first full season on the WTA Tour Sydney Tennis Classic: Last 32

Australian Open: Last 64

Guadalajara Open, Mexico: Last 32

Indian Wells: Last 32

Miami Open: Last 64

Stuttgart Open: Quarter-Finals

Madrid Open: Last 16

Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Rome: Last 64

French Open: Last 64

Rothesay Open Nottingham: Last 32

Wimbledon: Last 64

Citi Open, Washington: Quarter-Finals

Toronto: Last 64

Western & Southern Open, Cincinnati: Last 16

US Open: Last 128

Portoroz, Slovenia: Last 16

Korea Open: Semi-Finals

AGEL Open, Ostrava: Last 32

Britain will take on Kazakhstan, featuring Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, at the Emirates Arena on Tuesday and Paula Badosa's Spain next Thursday.

Britain earned a wild card as hosts having previously lost a qualifier against the Czech Republic.