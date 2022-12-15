Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper part of bright future for British tennis, says Anne Keothavong

Anne Keothavong believes the future of British tennis is in safe hands with Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper and has warned the ATP Tour to expect a "dangerous" Andy Murray in 2023.

The former British No 1 is excited to see Raducanu "fit and healthy" again in 2023 after the 20-year-old struggled with injury problems last season and has tipped "explosive" Jack Draper to push on following his rise to the world's top 50.

Both will be hoping their seasons include impressive performances at the US Open next year, which will be live on Sky Sports as part of a five-year deal to show the Grand Slam event.

"We can be equally excited for Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu, they're both great prospects. Emma has already shown us what she is about, she's already a Grand Slam champion," Keothavong said.

"No one is taking that away from her. This year is very difficult for her, but it was her first full year on tour and there is still a lot to learn. 2023 will be even better for her. We have seen what she is capable of, that doesn't just disappear overnight. She needs to be able to find her groove and be allowed to develop."

Raducanu has struggled for a consistent coach since winning the US Open in 2021, but Keothavong feels patience is required in order for her to make the right decision long-term.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look back at Emma Raducanu's incredible win at the 2021 US Open. The tournament will return to Sky Sports in 2023

"There is no right or wrong in this area, every player needs to learn and be able to make their own decisions. You have to continue to strive the best, and she has got to be allowed that time to figure it out. There isn't a one size fits all. I believe she will get there," she said.

"She has kind of done it the wrong way round, it's not your usual route to the top of the sport. What she did and achieved last year was just outstanding, and I'm not sure if we will ever see anything like that again in tennis.

"She has had time to grow, and the pressure and expectation on her this year will be huge. Next year, she can start from zero and work her way back up. She is too good not to be back up there in the women's game. She has got another 10-15 years in the game. For us, it's about being patient and giving her the time to develop."

Draper 'one of the best' on ATP tour | Murray is 'hungry'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player From 2023, Sky Sports will hold the exclusive broadcast rights for the US Open - take a look back to 2012 where Andy Murray claimed his first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows

Keothavong also holds high hopes for Draper, who reached the semi-finals of the Next Gen ATP Finals in November.

Draper was the first British player to qualify for the event, which began in 2017.

"With Jack, he is one of the best youngsters on the ATP tour, and he plays explosive and exciting tennis," she said.

"The fact that he has improved as much as he has this past 12 months just shows what he is capable of. Compared to a lot of guys his age, he hasn't actually played that much. He has had a lot of injuries and chunks of time out, but he is an unbelievable competitor and has a fantastic attitude, so I am excited to see what the next year holds for him."

Looking ahead to 2023, Keothavong believes Andy Murray will be "dangerous" if he can remain "fit and healthy".

Murray has struggled with injuries in recent months, but Keothavong believes he can achieve more in 2023.

"He is still hungry and motivated. That is something to admire, he still wants to achieve more."

On Thursday, Andy Murray was named the 2022 Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award recipient in recognition of his support for the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

It is the second time that Murray has received the award, winning it in 2014 for his work as a UNICEF UK Ambassador and joins Andre Agassi, Roger Federer and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi as two-time winners of the award.