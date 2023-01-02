Emma Raducanu vows 'fearless' approach in 2023 ahead of competitive return in Auckland

Emma Raducanu has made playing "fearless tennis" and staying injury free two of her big goals for 2023.

The former US Open champion has not played a competitive match since early October because of a wrist injury but is fit and ready to go again and will make her season debut against teenager Linda Fruhvirtova at the ASB Classic in Auckland on Tuesday.

Raducanu showed encouraging signs in a narrow loss to world No 2 Ons Jabeur in an exhibition in Abu Dhabi last month before continuing her training in Singapore and then heading to New Zealand.

She is also trialling another new coach in German Sebastian Sachs after spells with Torben Beltz and Dmitry Tursunov both proved short-lived.

"For 2023 my goal is to stay healthy for longer," Raducanu told wtatennis.com. "I'm looking forward to working hard because I've got a better idea of what to expect now, so I'll be less like a deer in the headlights.

"For a results goal I'd say it's to win a title, and three I'd say is to be playing fearless tennis. Just not thinking about consequences, just going for it."

The wrist problem, which kept her off court for two months, was the latest in a string of injury issues which hindered Raducanu in her first full season on the tour last year.

It did enable her, however, to begin her pre-season training early and focus purely on the physical work which her struggles last year showed was lacking.

Raducanu has been working with Andy Murray's former physical trainer Jez Green, and begins the year ranked 78th in the world but with few points to defend.

Image: Emma Raducanu celebrates being made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by King Charles III at Windsor Castle

Still only 20, the British No 1, who also squeezed in receiving an MBE from King Charles III and attending the World Cup final, is aiming for 2023 to be the year when she establishes a stable base and begins climbing back towards the top of the game.

"I think right now, because I'm still trying to find my timing and groove and my tennis, it's a bit early to tell," Raducanu said. "But once I settle into that I think the physical side will definitely have made a difference because there's no way it can't have.

"But I'm also not ignorant in thinking two months is going to solve my entire physical condition, it's going to take more time, over a year or two to redevelop."