Australian Open qualifying: Katie Boulter, Lily Miyazaki and Jodie Burrage progress but Liam Broady is beaten

Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage and Lily Miyazaki progressed to the second round of qualifying for the Australian Open on a mixed day for the Britons in Melbourne.

Katie Swan was unable to make it a clean sweep for the Brits in the women's draw, though, while on the men's side, Liam Broady and Ryan Peniston were both knocked out.

Boulter won a third set tie-break to beat American Caroline Dolehide 6-3 3-6 7-6 (10-5) and will face Russia's Polina Kudermetova on Wednesday.

Miyazaki beat Hailey Baptiste, also of the US, in straight sets, 6-4 7-5, while Burrage saw off Australia's Elysia Bolton 6-2 6-4.

Next up for Miyazaki is South Korea's Jan Su-Jeong with Burrage taking on Barbora Palicova of Czechia.

However, Broady's hopes of making the main draw are over after a 6-3 6-7 7-6 (10-7) defeat by Ecuador's Emilio Gomez.

Peniston lost in straight sets to Alexis Galarneau of Canada and Swan was beaten by France's Jessika Ponchet, also in straight sets.

The first Grand Slam of 2023 begins on Monday with Jack Draper, Kyle Edmund, Dan Evans, Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie in the men's draw and Harriet Dart and Emma Raducanu in the women's.