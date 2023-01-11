Australian Open: Britain's Jodie Burrage and Lily Miyazaki reach final round of qualifying

British pair Jodie Burrage and Lily Miyazaki breezed into the final round of qualifying for the Australian Open as they aim to join Emma Raducanu and Harriet Dart in the main women's singles draw.

World No 128 Burrage beat Czech player Barbora Palicova 6-1 6-2 to set up a meeting with France's Selena Janicijevic.

World No 178 Miyazaki overcame South Korea's Jang Su-jeong 6-4 7-6 (7-2) and will next face American Coco Vandeweghe.

A third Briton, Katie Boulter, plays Russian Polina Kudermetova later on Wednesday.

Raducanu remains hopeful she will be fit for the Australian Open, which runs from January 16-29.

The British No 1 was forced to retire from her second-round match against Viktoria Kuzmova at the ASB Classic in Auckland last week after rolling her left ankle.

Emma Raducanu says she is hopeful of being fit in time for the Australian Open after having to withdraw from the ASB Classic in Auckland after turning her ankle

"I'm just taking a day at a time, honestly, and just trying to, every single day try as best as possible to see and make progress," the 20-year-old said in an interview with Tennis Australia on Monday.

"And we'll see hopefully by Monday, or whenever the tournament starts, I'll be OK and ready.

"But we're just taking it a day at a time and not trying to expect too much at this point."