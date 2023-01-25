Australian Open: Magda Linette stuns Karolina Pliskova | Aryna Sabalenka through to semi-finals in Melbourne

Magda Linette continued her dream run at the Australian Open on Wednesday with a stunning victory over former world No 1 Karolina Pliskova to move into the semi-finals.

She will now play fifth seed Aryna Sabalenka, the only top-10 seed left in the draw, who earned her place in the last four by outmuscling Donna Vekic 6-3 6-2 in a ferocious battle of big hitters in the second match on Rod Laver Arena.

The Belarusian might have her hands full against unheralded Linette, who played wonderfully controlled tennis that belied her ranking of 45th in the world to wrap up a thoroughly deserved 6-3 7-5 victory over Pliskova.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Linette had been expected to play second fiddle to fellow Pole Iga Swiatek at Melbourne Park but will now play a first Grand Slam semi-final on Thursday in a match which will decide who meets Victoria Azarenka or Elena Rybakina in the final.

"It's so much and I can't really believe it," Linette said. "I will never forget this - I'm breaking through some really difficult things for me. This will stay with me for life, so I'm really grateful.

"I think through all my life I've been taking mistakes, losses very personally. So, to disconnect [life] as a tennis player and a person was really difficult because I felt a lot of times that the mistakes were defining me."

Sabalenka later took her chances in a physical one-hour first set littered with break points before running away with the second to reach her fourth Grand Slam semi-final, a first in Melbourne.

Image: Aryna Sabalenka sealed her place in the semi-finals with victory over Donna Vekic

Vekic had held a 5-1 career record against the Belarusian but was unable to match the level of the new, improved Sabalenka with 13 double faults not helping the Croatian's cause.

Sabalenka is not so improved that she did not make plenty of errors as well but her once-fragile serve was largely solid, and when she got her explosive forehand going it was always going to be hard for Vekic to cope.

Two double faults as Sabalenka served for the match were a reminder of the player she once was but, the 24-year-old saved three break points and sealed the win with a huge forehand that struck the running Vekic in the body.

"She's a great player and it's always tough to against play her," Sabalenka said, before explaining why she thought she had come out on top.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"I think it was because I was calm and I expected this game from her, so I was able to stay in the game no matter what. That was the key."

Linette had no problems serving out her quarter-final against twice Grand Slam finalist Pliskova, who made 36 unforced errors and was always chasing the match.