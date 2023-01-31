Emma Raducanu to play at inaugural ATX Open in Texas from February 27

Emma Raducanu will take part at the inaugural ATX Open in Austin, Texas, alongside the likes of Danielle Collins, Sloane Stephens and Peyton Stearns.

The 2021 US Open champion has committed to play at the WTA Tour tournament, which starts on February 27 at Westwood Country Club.

"We are thrilled that Emma, the youngest Grand Slam champion in the game today, will be coming to the ATX Open," said Christo Van Rensburg, DropShot Series Tournament Director.

"We look forward to her joining Danielle, Sloane and Peyton for our inaugural tournament, and are very excited to know that we will be welcoming them to Austin in less than one month."

Raducanu's 2021 New York success made her the youngest women's major champion since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon as a 17-year-old in 2004, and the Briton reached a career-high No 10 in the rankings last year.

But she had a disappointing first full season on tour, suffering from injury problems and bad form, and pulled out of the Billie Jean King Cup at the end of the year before returning for the Australian Open earlier this month when she was beaten in the second round by Coco Gauff.

Raducanu is the second US Open winner confirmed in the ATX Open field, joining 2017 US Open champion Stephens.

The event, which will be the first tournament held in the United States during the WTA's 50th anniversary season, will also feature a 16-team doubles field.



Two sessions - one during the day and one in the evening - will be held on each of the first six days of the ATX Open, which runs from February 27 to March 5.