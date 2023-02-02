Davis Cup qualifiers 2023: Great Britain vs Colombia preview, schedule, teams

Leon Smith's Davis Cup side are missing Andy and Jamie Murray as they head to Bogota to take on hosts Colombia in the qualifiers with the hope of progressing to the finals group stages in September.

Britain failed to qualify for the quarter-finals last year following defeats by the USA and the Netherlands and they will have to beat Colombia in a tie played 2,500 metres above sea level to reach the Finals group stages in September before the knock-out Finals in November.

The hosts have selected the Pueblo Viejo Country Club's clay court on the outskirts of capital city Bogota for the encounter.

Image: Davis Cup team captain Leon Smith announced his strongest possible team for the tie in South America

Smith is bringing his strongest team possible with British No 1 Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper, doubles world No 1 Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury completing the line-up for the tie, which will take place from February 3-4.

Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan - ranked 81 in the world - has been ruled out of the tie meaning the hosts will now be led by world No 253 Nicolas Meija.

They also have the former world No 1 doubles partnership of Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah.

Davis Cup Qualifiers team selection

Teams for Great Britain's clash against Colombia Great Britain Colombia Captain: Leon Smith Captain: Alejandro Falla Cameron Norrie (World No 11) Daniel Elahi Galan (No 81 ruled out) Dan Evans (No 30) Nicolas Meija (No 253) Jack Draper (No 40) Nicolas Barrientos (No 510) Joe Salisbury (Doubles world No 4) Juan-Sebastian Cabal (No 23T) Neal Skupski (No 1) Robert Farah (No 23T)

What are the match ties and schedule?

Friday, February 3: Matches start at 8pm GMT (3pm local time)

Saturday, February 4: Matches start at 5pm GMT (12pm local time)

Image: Neal Skupski will team up for doubles alongside Dan Evans

Match schedule

Day one (play starts at 8pm GMT)

Match one: Dan Evans (GBR) vs Nicolas Mejia (COL)

Match two: Cam Norrie (GBR) vs Nicolas Barrientos (COL)

Day two (play starts at 5pm GMT)

Match 3: Neal Skupski & Dan Evans (GBR) vs Juan-Sebastian Cabal & Robert Farah (COL)

Match 4: Cam Norrie (GBR) vs Nicolas Mejia (COL)

Match 5: Dan Evans (GBR) vs Nicolas Barrientos (COL)