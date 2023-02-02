Heather Watson beats Na-Lae Han to reach last eight at Thailand Open

Heather Watson is through to her first quarter-final in 18 months after a marathon three-set win over Na-Lae Han at the Thailand Open.

The British number six will climb back into the world's top 150 following a 6-3 5-7 6-4 victory lasting two hours and 33 minutes.

Watson led by a set and a double break before her South Korean opponent found her range and hit back to force a decider.

A break ahead in the final set, Watson hurled her racket in frustration after being pinned back to 4-4.

But she regained her composure to break once more and then finished the job with a superb drop shot on her second match point.

Watson will face Chinese seventh seed Xinyu Wang, the world number 81, in the last eight.

The 30-year-old had recorded her first win over a top 50 opponent since March 2022 in the previous round as she beat world No 44 Putintseva 5-7 6-4 7-6 (5) over three hours.

Watson entered the tournament on the back of losing to Aliona Bolsova in the first round of Australian Open qualifying.