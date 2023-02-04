Davis Cup Qualifier: Cameron Norrie helps inspire Great Britain to hard-fought win in Colombia

Cameron Norrie secured Great Britain's place in the group stage of this year's Davis Cup with victory in his second singles rubber of their qualifier in Colombia.

British No 1 Norrie came through a tense encounter against Nicolas Mejia in Bogota 6-4 6-4 on Saturday to hand Leon Smith's side an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

His success came after Dan Evans and Neal Skupski had beaten Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the doubles earlier in the day to put the visitors ahead for the first time in the tie.

Mejia, the world No 253, had caused a huge shock on Friday by upsetting Evans in the opening rubber of the tie before Norrie tied things up thanks to victory against Nicolas Barrientos.

Norrie saw off Mejia in just over two hours on his second match point.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Britain's group-stage matches will all be played on home territory, at a venue yet to be determined.

A busy weekend of ties had 24 nations competing with the 12 winners joining 2022 champions Canada, runners-up Australia and wildcards Spain and Italy.

Switzerland, USA, Sweden, Serbia and France were some of the early winners to make it through.