Cameron Norrie reaches semi-finals of Argentina Open

Cameron Norrie survived a first-set scare and a pair of rain delays to move into the semi-finals of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires.

The British No 1 dropped the opener to home favourite Tomas Martin Etcheverry but stormed back after the first break to eventually triumph 5-7 6-0 6-3.

Norrie's hopes of reaching his second tour semi-final of the season appeared in doubt as Etcheverry, the world No 82, played confidently in front of his home crowd to take the opener.

But he responded by adapting his game and it paid off as he stormed through the second set before maintaining the upper-hand in a decider that was also split due to showers.

Norrie will face either third seed Lorenzo Musetti or Peruvian qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas in the semi-finals.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz meets Seribia's Dusan Lajovic and Francisco Cerundolo faces Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the other matches on Friday.

Iga Swiatek continued her good form at the Qatar Open, beating Veronika Kudermetova in straight sets. She will face Jessica Pegula in the final, after the American beat Maria Sakkari 6-2 4-6 6-1.