Cameron Norrie reaches semi-finals of Argentina Open

Cameron Norrie came through a tough test against home favourite Tomas Martin Etcheverry in Buenos Aires; He lost the first set but came back to seal his place in the semi-finals.

Friday 17 February 2023 23:46, UK

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - FEBRUARY 17: Cameron Norrie of Great Britain celebrates after winning the Quarter Finals singles match against Tomas Etcheverry of Argentina during day three of the ATP 250 Argentina Open 2023 at Buenos Aires Lawn Tennis Club on February 17, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)
Image: Cameron Norrie fought back against the home favourite in Argentina

Cameron Norrie survived a first-set scare and a pair of rain delays to move into the semi-finals of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires.

The British No 1 dropped the opener to home favourite Tomas Martin Etcheverry but stormed back after the first break to eventually triumph 5-7 6-0 6-3.

Norrie's hopes of reaching his second tour semi-final of the season appeared in doubt as Etcheverry, the world No 82, played confidently in front of his home crowd to take the opener.

But he responded by adapting his game and it paid off as he stormed through the second set before maintaining the upper-hand in a decider that was also split due to showers.

Norrie will face either third seed Lorenzo Musetti or Peruvian qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas in the semi-finals.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz meets Seribia's Dusan Lajovic and Francisco Cerundolo faces Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the other matches on Friday.

