Dubai Duty Free Championships: Iga Swiatek demolishes Liudmila Samsonova to reach the last eight

World No 1 Iga Swiatek has now lost just eight games in 10 sets following another flawless performance at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to reach the quarter-finals I Swiatek is now 35-0 at WTA 1000 events after winning the first set
Wednesday 22 February 2023 13:26, UK
Iga Swiatek continued her domination of the WTA tour by smashing Liudmila Samsonova 6-1 6-0 in 75 minutes to reach the quarter-finals in Dubai.
Swiatek dropped only a single game en route to another emphatic win - finishing with 18 winners to just six unforced errors.
Iga Swiatek won her fifth set this season with a 6-0 scoreline, at least two more than any other player so far this season.
The Polish world No 1 will now take on former Dubai finalist Karolina Pliskova in Thursday's quarter-finals.
Pliskova became the first of seven former finalists in Dubai to reach the quarter-finals with a 7-5 6-7 (6-8) 6-2 defeat of Anhelina Kalinina.
The Czech reaches the last eight of the competition for the fifth time and first since 2020.
Swiatek won their only previous meeting against Pliskova - a 6-0 6-0 demolition at the 2021 Rome final.
Coco Gauff and Madison Keys will also face off in an all-American quarter-final clash.
Gauff advanced after Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina withdrew from their scheduled match due to a lower back injury.
Keys booked her spot in the next round with a 6-2 6-1 win over Victoria Azarenka with the former US Open finalist needing just 57 minutes to claim her maiden victory over Azarenka.
Karolina Muchova snapped Belinda Bencic's seven-match winning streak with a 6-1 6-4 success to set up a date with No 3 seed Jessica Pegula.
Last year's French Open finalist defeated Ana Bogdan 6-4 6-3.