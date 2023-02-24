Andy Murray saves five match points to beat Jiri Lehecka and reach Qatar Open final

Andy Murray saved five match points as he staged a dramatic comeback to beat Czech youngster Jiri Lehecka and book a place in the final of the Qatar Open final.

"That was one of the most amazing turnarounds I've had in my career," Murray said in his on court interview following his 6-0 3-6 7-6 win.

Murray stormed out of the blocks to take the first set in dominant fashion, winning 6-0, before the 21-year-old Lehecka hit back to win the second set 6-3.

Playing in his first ATP semi-final since June 2022, the 35-year-old Murray staved off five match points in the third set to force the match to 5-5 and then on to a deciding tiebreak.

In a tight tiebreak, the Scot kept his composure to pull off a quite superb victory.

"He obviously had the three match points at 5-4, but also when I was serving at 5-3. And I just don't know [how]," Murray added.

"I knew it was probably his first time serving for a final, so I had to make sure I tried to keep the pressure on at the end, because I know how difficult it is to serve matches like that out.

"But I have no idea how I managed to turn that one around to be honest."

Elsewhere, Russia's Daniil Medvedev faces Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the other semi-final, also on Friday, at 5pm.