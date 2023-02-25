Qatar Open: Andy Murray beaten by Daniil Medvedev in straight sets in final

Andy Murray was denied a perfect end to his sublime week in Doha as he suffered a straight-sets defeat to Daniil Medvedev in the Qatar Open final.

The Russian made it back-to-back Tour victories as he followed up success in Rotterdam with a 6-4 6-4 victory for his 17th career ATP title.

Murray was, meanwhile, made to wait for a first ATP title since October 2019 having made it to his first Tour final since last June in Stuttgart.

"It was an incredible week, didn't finish how I wanted but had some amazing matches, created great memories and it was fantastic to be back in the final against an incredible player," Murray said in his on-court interview on the Amazon Prime broadcast.

"Daniil is one of my favourite players to watch and one of the best on the tour. It's great for me to get that opportunity to play somebody on that level, some things to work on. I'm proud of my week."

More to follow...