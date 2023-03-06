Novak Djokovic withdraws from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells amid visa row

Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells in a move that suggests his application for a Covid-19 vaccine waiver to enter the USA has failed.

Djokovic, who is unvaccinated against Covid-19, applied to the US government in February for special dispensation to play at this week's event in Indian Wells and then the tournament in Miami later this month.

A statement from Indian Wells organisers released on Sunday read: "World No 1 Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2023 BNP Paribas Open. With his withdrawal, Nikoloz Basilashvili moves into the field."

The USA currently bans unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, with Djokovic missing last year's US Open in New York due to that rule.

Restrictions will not end before April at the earliest.

Novak Djokovic equals Steffi Graf's record of most weeks spent as number one, going into his 377th week at top spot. He also speaks about wanting to take part in two ATP Masters 1000 tournaments, despite being unvaccinated.

No sixth Indian Wells title for Djokovic

Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas said in January that it would be a "disgrace" if Djokovic was not allowed to compete this year.

On Friday, the US Open Twitter account posted: "Novak Djokovic is one the greatest champions our sport has ever seen.

"The USTA and US Open are hopeful that Novak is successful in his petition to enter the country, and that the fans will be able to see him back in action at Indian Wells and Miami."

Djokovic has won Indian Wells five times in the past, most recently in 2016.

The Serb, who also missed last year's Australian Open due to his vaccination status, has said he would skip Grand Slams rather than have a Covid vaccine.

Djokovic claimed his 22nd Grand Slam title at the 2023 Australian Open in January, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the final.