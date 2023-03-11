Emma Raducanu through to Indian Wells third round after straight-sets win over Magda Linette

Emma Raducanu is through to the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after coming back to beat Polish 20th seed Magda Linette in straight sets 7-6 (7-3) 6-2.

Raducanu had trailed 4-1 in the first set before breaking back and then taking her opponent to a tie break, which she claimed 7-3.

The second set was far more straightforward, with Raducanu herself opening up a 4-1 advantage after an early break and hanging on to that advantage to breeze through to the third round.

The 2021 US Open champion will next face either 13th-seeded Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia or Czech Katerina Siniakova in the third round.

Raducanu is competing in her first tournament since losing to Coco Gauff in the second round of the Australian Open in January, with the 20-year-old's participation having been in doubt due to the return of a wrist problem she was troubled with last season.

The British No 1 withdrew from an event in Texas and an exhibition tournament prior to her involvement at Indian Wells. She beat Danka Kovinic 6-2 6-3 in the first round on Thursday.

Draper downs Evans in all-British men's clash

In the men's draw at Indian Wells, Jack Draper beat Dan Evans in an all-British second-round clash, triumphing in straight sets 6-4 6-2.

Draper could be forced to face yet another Brit in the third round too, with the 22-year-old to face either Andy Murray or Moldovan Radu Albot depending on the outcome of their Saturday night clash.

Draper is currently ranked 56th in the world, with Murray one place above him in 55th. The pair have never previously played each other on tour.