Emma Raducanu through to fourth round at Indian Wells after battling to win over Brazilian 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia

Emma Raducanu is through to the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after battling past 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1 2-6 6-4 on Monday.

The British No 1 started strongly and broke twice on her way to swiftly wrapping up the first set inside 34 minutes, only to then drop her serve twice - double-faulting four times - as the Brazilian levelled things up by claiming the second set 6-2.

Raducanu saved a break point to hold for 2-2 in the decider before the world No 77 then produced some brilliant tennis to break in the seventh game.

She set up two further break points, but Haddad Maia ultimately made her serve it out, which the 2021 US Open champion duly did.

Raducanu will now face either world No 1 and defending champion, Iga Swiatek, or Bianca Andreescu in the last 16.

Raducanu has played Swiatek only once before on tour, losing 6-4 6-4 in Stuttgart last April, albeit that was on clay. The pair also met in the quarter-finals of the 2018 Wimbledon juniors tournament, with the Pole victorious on that occasion too.

She has also faced 32nd seed Andrescu once before, also on clay at Rome last year, where she was forced to retire midway through the second set when trailing the Canadian.

Raducanu: Progress 'pretty amazing' after lack of practice

Raducanu is competing in her first tournament since losing to Coco Gauff in the second round of the Australian Open in January, with her participation having been in doubt due to the return of a wrist problem she was troubled with last season.

The 20-year-old withdrew from an event in Texas and an exhibition tournament prior to her involvement at Indian Wells. She beat Danka Kovinic 6-2 6-3 in the first round and Polish 20th seed Magda Linette 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 in the second.

"I am extremely happy with the way I fought and dug in in the third set," Raducanu told Amazon Prime after the win.

"I dropped my intensity a bit in second and, against such a great opponent like Beatriz, that's enough and it's a 6-2 set before you know it. So, I was very happy with how I managed to regain my focus and intensity and come back in the third.

"For me its pretty amazing, I haven't really prepared for this tournament or practised, so to come out and play at this level and be competitive is a great sign for me."