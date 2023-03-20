Indian Wells: Carlos Alcaraz routs Daniil Medvedev to reclaim world No 1 ranking

Carlos Alcaraz has regained the world No 1 ranking after claiming the BNP Paribas Open title in Indian Wells without losing a set.

The 19-year-old Spaniard ended Daniil Medvedev's 19-match winning streak with a 6-3 6-2 victory to reclaim the top spot in the ATP rankings that he lost to Novak Djokovic in January.

Medvedev - who has climbed one spot to No 5 - had won his three previous tournaments in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai.

He had also won the pair's only previous meeting - at Wimbledon in 2021 - but the 27-year-old had no answer to his teenage opponent's patient but aggressive gameplan in windy conditions.

Alcaraz seized control with an immediate break in both sets, opening a 3-0 lead in the first and winning the first 10 points in the second as he raced away to a 4-0 advantage.

And he rarely looked troubled as Medvedev failed to repeat the sparkling form from his semi-final victory over Frances Tiafoe.

Image: Alcaraz moves back above Novak Djokovic at the top of the world rankings

Alcaraz hit 18 winners to Medvedev's five, repeatedly exploiting his opponent's deep position with a string of drop shots.

He clinched his third ATP Masters 1000 title - joining compatriot Rafael Nadal as the only men to reach that mark as a teenager - without facing a break point.

And he will chase a fourth, still two shy of Nadal's tally before turning 20, when he aims to defend his Miami Open title from Saturday.

"I'm playing great," said Alcaraz. "Of course today, the conditions today were pretty tough. Daniil didn't play at his best, obviously.

"All I can say is I'm really happy with my performance, the way that I was playing this tournament. I'm looking forward to playing this level in Miami as well."