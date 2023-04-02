Daniil Medvedev wins fourth trophy of 2023 in Miami Open

Daniil Medvedev continued his sensational form to claim his first Miami Open title, beating Jannik Sinner in straight sets, 7-5 6-3.

The Miami Open marked his fifth ATP Tour final in as many tournaments, with Medvedev bouncing back from the Indian Wells final defeat two weeks ago against Carlos Alcaraz.

This time, the world No 5 was dominant against Sinner, who was frustrated by Medvedev's baseline game.

Image: Medvedev has now lost just one match in 25 matches

Medvedev did not face a break point in the match after Sinner created five in the fifth game of set one, and he served his way to victory with little resistance, wrapping up the win in one hour, 34 minutes.

After winning the first set 7-5, Medvedev secured his fourth title in five events by winning the second 6-3.

The Russian is now 24-1 in the past five events and is 6-0 against Sinner.

"I'm really happy. Today was a tough match. It was probably the hottest day and the most humid during the day," Medvedev said.

Image: Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals

"It was not easy conditions. I don't know if Jannik had a small injury or cramp. I was also struggling, tried not to show it.

"I haven't won such a big title in probably a year and a half," he added, not having tasted Masters 1000 glory since he won Toronto in 2021. "At the end I was quite shaky.

"Not even tight, because I'm not scared to win. But still the hands get a little shaky so the serve is a little bit tougher... I managed to get myself together and close the match."