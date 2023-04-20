Rafael Nadal a French Open doubt after he withdraws from Madrid Open as hip problem persists

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Madrid Open due to his ongoing hip injury, saying he is in a "difficult situation" as the French Open edges closer.

Nadal has not played since a second-round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open in January, in which he was hampered by the hip problem.

The 36-year-old has missed events at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona and announced on Thursday that he will sit out the tournament in Madrid next week, too, as he changes his course of treatment.

The French Open, a Grand Slam Nadal has won a record 14 times, runs from May 28 to June 11 this year, with his prospects of competing currently unclear.

Nadal said: "Initially it had to be a six-to eight-week recovery period and we are now on 14. The reality is that the situation is not what we would have expected.

Image: Nadal has not played since the Australian Open in January

"All medical indications have been followed, but somehow the evolution has not been what they initially told us and we find ourselves in a difficult situation.

"The weeks are passing and I had the illusion of being able to play in tournaments that are the most important in my career such as Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros, and for the moment I have missed Monte Carlo and Barcelona. I will not be able to be in Madrid, unfortunately.

"The injury still hasn't healed and I can't work out what I need to do to compete. I was training but now a few days ago we decided to change course a bit, do another treatment and see if things improve to try to get to what comes next.

"I can't give deadlines because if I knew I would tell you, but I don't know. This is how things are now.

"I have no choice but to try to have the right attitude throughout this time, try to give myself the opportunity to compete in one of the tournaments that remains of the clay season and I have no choice but to work and be with the right mentality."