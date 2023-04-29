Cameron Norrie through to Madrid Open third round, Dan Evans knocked out in straight sets

Cameron Norrie finally delivered some British success in Madrid as he beat qualifier Yosuke Watanuki in straight sets.

With Andy Murray crashing out in the first round, and Dan Evans beaten earlier on Saturday, to follow Emma Raducanu's withdrawal due to injury on the eve of the women's tournament, it had been a rotten week for the Brits.

But Norrie went some way to putting that right, the British No 1 wrapping up a reasonably comfortable 6-4 7-6 (7-5) victory.

The 27-year-old, who suffered early exits on the clay in Monte Carlo and Barcelona, made an inauspicious start against Japan's Watanuki and trailed 4-1 early, before rattling off five successive games to take the first set.

The second was a tighter affair, going with serve all the way to a tiebreak, with Norrie clinching victory on his second match point. The 11th seed will face China's Zhizhen Zhang, ranked 99th in the world, in the third round.

Image: Dan Evans was knocked out by Bernabe Zapata Miralles in the second round of the Madrid Open

Earlier, British No 2 and world No 24 Evans crashed to a straight-sets defeat to Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

The clay-court specialist, ranked 18 spots below Evans, romped to a routine 6-3 6-2 victory to set up a third-round tie with Roman Safiullin.

Evans reached the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open last week, beaten by eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets.

Daniil Medvedev beat Italy's Andrea Vavassori 6-4 6-3 to progress to the round of 32, while Serbia's Dusan Lajovic secured a dramatic victory over world No 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime, winning 6-2 3-6 7-6 (7-5).