Nick Kyrgios had his car stolen in Canberra on Monday and used the Tesla app to help track it down; a man has been charged with five counts relating to the incident

Nick Kyrgios: Man charged after stealing tennis star's car as player 'helps' track it down

Nick Kyrgios reportedly used the Tesla app to help track down his car

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios has helped police catch a man who allegedly stole his Tesla at gunpoint in Canberra.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation said court documents showed Kyrgios used the Tesla app to track and slow down the vehicle as police pursued it on Monday morning in Canberra.

The broadcaster said the court documents allege a man pointed a gun at Kyrgios' mother, Norlaila Kyrgios, and demanded the keys for the car.

She called out to Kyrgios, who was nearby, and phoned a police emergency number as soon as the man drove away in the car.

The police chase ended when the car entered a school zone and a cordon was formed to intercept, with a man then arrested soon after.

He was arrested in Canberra and the vehicle was recovered about 9.05am on Monday, about half an hour after the alleged offence began.

A 32-year-old man has been denied bail after appearing in the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates' Court on five charges relating to the incident, including aggravated robbery, driving a stolen vehicle, furious driving, and failing to stop for police.

Kyrgios reached the final at Wimbledon and the US Open quarter-finals last year but has not played a competitive match at the elite level since withdrawing from a tournament in Japan last October because of a knee injury.