Emma Raducanu: British No 1 out of Wimbledon and doubt for US Open after surgery on both hands and her ankle

Emma Raducanu will miss Wimbledon after undergoing surgery on both hands and her ankle.

The 2021 US Open champion has encountered several fitness problems in recent months and pulled out of the Madrid Open last month with a hand injury.

The 20-year-old said she has had a minor procedure on both hands and on her ankle in an effort to resolve the issue.

She will miss the French Open, the whole grass-court season and Wimbledon, at the very least.

Image: Raducanu has been ruled out of the whole grass-court season

"Hey, It is safe to say the last 10 months have been difficult as I dealt with a reoccurring injury on a bone of both hands," Raducanu wrote on Instagram alongside a picture after her surgery.

"I tried my best to manage the pain and play through it for most of this year and end of last year by reducing practice load dramatically, missing weeks of training as well as cutting last season short to try heal it. Unfortunately it's not enough.

"I'm having a minor procedure done on both hands to resolve the issues. I'm disappointed to share that I will be out for the next few months and while I am at it will have another minor procedure that is due on my ankle.

"It pains me that I will miss the summer events and I tried to downplay the issues, so I thank all my fans who continued to support me when you did not know the facts. Looking forward to seeing you all back out there."

Her withdrawal from Madrid will likely see her fall outside the top 100 in the WTA rankings for the first time since her stunning breakthrough in New York.

She also lost in the first round in Miami and Stuttgart and was beaten in straight sets by Coco Gauff in the second round of the Australian Open.

Raducanu's anticipated non-appearance at the All England Club in July will be a blow with no other British female currently in the top 100 of the rankings despite Jodie Burrage's promising season to date.

Heather Watson made the last 16 and Katie Boulter reached the third round at Wimbledon last summer, when ranking points were not awarded, and both are currently outside the top 150.

What injuries has Emma Raducanu had?

Image: British No 1 Raducanu may also struggle to make the US Open in September

July 2021: Raducanu withdraws from her fourth-round match against Ajla Tomljanovic at Wimbledon due to breathing difficulties.

January 2022: She suffers with blisters on her dominant right hand as she suffers a second-round defeat to Danka Kovinic at the Australian Open.

February 2022: Raducanu fails to overcome cramping in her leg and fatigue at the Abierto Zapopan in Guadalajara.

May 2022: A back injury puts pay to her hopes at the Italian Open in Rome.

June 2022: A pain in her side left her with no choice but to retire from the first round of the Nottingham Open.

September 2022: After recording her best run since winning the 2021 US Open, Raducanu retired in the third set of the Korea Open semi-final against Jelena Ostapenko.

October 2022: A wrist injury at the Transylvania Open brought her 2022 season to an end.

January 2023: Raducanu walked off in tears after rolling her ankle against Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia in Auckland.

February 2023: The 20-year-old was forced to withdraw from the ATX Open in Austin after suffering with tonsillitis.

April 2023: Raducanu cited a right-hand injury for her withdrawal from the Madrid Open meaning she will drop out of the elite 100 when the rankings are updated on Monday.